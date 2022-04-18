United Way of North Talladega County accepts check, gifts from Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA — Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton dropped of a check for $2,000 from the NASCAR Foundation and 40 stuffed Teddy bears, NASCAR coloring books, sets of crayons and die cast cars at the United Way of North Talladega County Monday morning. He also brought the Ford Mustang GT pace car with him.
Monday’s donations were going to Sleep In Heavenly Peace, an organization that makes beds for children who have previously never had beds. Their next bed-building session will be Saturday, with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. and work starting at 8 a.m. in the parking lot of the Greater Talladega And Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce. The goal is to build 40 new bunk beds, but enough bedding and blankets for 60 have already been collected from local service clubs and individuals.
Although there are plenty of materials already on hand, what is really needed Saturday are volunteers. Anyone interested is encouraged to come to the Chamber lot Saturday morning to register and volunteer.