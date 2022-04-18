 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

United Way of North Talladega County accepts check, gifts from Talladega Superspeedway

SLEEP IN HEAVENLY NASCAR1-bc.jpg

Valerie Goodman of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Stephani Burton of the United Way of North Talladega County, Tommy Goodman of SIHP, Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton and United Way North Talladega County Director Valerie Burrage are encouraging volunteers to come out Saturday morning to help build beds for children who have never had a bed of their own. Crichton also presented a $2,000 check on behalf of the NASCAR Foundation.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton dropped of a check for $2,000 from the NASCAR Foundation and 40 stuffed Teddy bears, NASCAR coloring books, sets of crayons and die cast cars at the United Way of North Talladega County Monday morning. He also brought the Ford Mustang GT pace car with him.

Monday’s donations were going to Sleep In Heavenly Peace, an organization that makes beds for children who have previously never had beds. Their next bed-building session will be Saturday, with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. and work starting at 8 a.m. in the parking lot of the Greater Talladega And Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce. The goal is to build 40 new bunk beds, but enough bedding and blankets for 60 have already been collected from local service clubs and individuals.

Although there are plenty of materials already on hand, what is really needed Saturday are volunteers. Anyone interested is encouraged to come to the Chamber lot Saturday morning to register and volunteer.

SLEEP IN HEAVENLY NASCAR2.jpg

Tags