United Way kicks off 2023 fundraising campaign

The 2023 United Way of Central Alabama kickoff for St. Clair County includes both celebration and a challenge.
Held Tuesday at The Venue in downtown Pell City, the kickout program touted accomplishments of the past year, and announced the goal for the upcoming year’s efforts.
“Cindy (Howard) has set a very aggressive goal for us here,” said Drew Langloh, United Way of Central Alabama President and CEO. “And we’re excited.”
That goal is for St. Clair County to deliver a total of $140,000 to the cause that served and funded 36 agencies within the county, compared to the goal of $136,500 in last year’s efforts.
“There were 78,000 people served last year, and 36 agencies received funding here,” Langloh said. “There is great leadership in this county.”
The United Way of Central Alabama has been an active and ongoing part of St. Clair County for 30 years now, he said.
Langloh said the agency is especially excited that there is now a St. Clair County Advisory Committee in place for the first year.
“This group will recruit volunteers, and they’ll be making the discretionary grants here,” he said.
The grants to fund agencies will total approximately $25,000, Langloh said.
Already, St. Clair County volunteers for United Way have contacted far more local CEOS for involvement than expected, about 169 percent, Howard said.
“They’re off to a great start,” she said. “We’ve had so many doors opened to us.”
St. Clair County’s Advisory Committee includes Mike Ennis, Zachary Gentile, Urainah Glidewell, Cindy Howard, Don Smith and Tammie Williams.
For this year, United Way grants were made to local 10 agencies, and includes Big Canoe Creek Partners, Inc.; Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Alabama; The Ironwork Skills Institute; The Middle Alabama Area Agency on Aging; Moody Middle School; Pell City’s Gateway Community Garden; The St. Clair County Day Program, Inc; The St. Clair County Community Health Clinic; The Pell City Historical Society; and The Well House.
Rachel Upton, director of volunteer engagement, told the members that this year, the United Way of Central Alabama has chosen to create community parks in its partner areas.
The community parks will carry with them the goal of creating long-term partnerships with a reach beyond the initial installation. These include holding annual cleanups and beautifications, along with potential expansions in the future.
The city of Ragland has been selected for this project, and the installation will be done at the city’s Municipal Complex.
“Each of these parks is focused on each selected community’s need,” Upton said.
Work on the Ragland park is expected to begin in November, and completed within two to three months.
The United Way offers sponsorships for the parks project, with levels of donations ranging from $1,000 and below to $25,000.
John Martin, senior vice president of Resource Development for United Way of Central Alabama, closed the occasion with a reminder of what the organization works to provide in the areas served.
“We are a community asset, and there is a lot to do and celebrate,” he said. “We welcome our volunteers, and everyone to be part of United Way. And always help refer people to our services provided together.”
To contact United Way of Central Alabama, visit the website at uwca.org/stclair.