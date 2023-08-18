 Skip to main content
PELL CITY

United Way kicks off 2023 fundraising campaign

Establishing community parks part of nonprofit’s efforts this year

united way luncheon

The 2023 United Way of Central Alabama kickoff for St. Clair County includes both celebration and a challenge.

Held Tuesday at The Venue in downtown Pell City, the kickout program touted accomplishments of the past year, and announced the goal for the upcoming year’s efforts.