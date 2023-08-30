United Way fundraising season kicks off next month

The United Way of North Talladega County will hold its kickoff for the 2024 campaign on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at First Bank of Alabama on North Street. Light refreshments and drinks will be served. Dress will be business casual and guests will have the opportunity to make their pledge for the 2024 campaign.
Executive director Valerie Burrage said, “We are very appreciative to each of you for all that you do in our community to assist others in becoming more stable. More importantly, we look forward to you helping us celebrate the impact that you and others are making in the lives of the individuals you serve each day.”