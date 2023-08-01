 Skip to main content
featured

Unique ‘funeral’ an attempt to rally a community against gun violence

Visitors attend a 'funeral' for gun violence Monday in Talladega.

 Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention, Barbers Against Bullets and 2Five6Vybz, an event space in the old Winn-Dixie Shopping Center, invited members of the community to a symbolically important event Monday morning: A funeral for gun violence.

This is actually the second such event ASAP has sponsored this year. The first was in Anniston in June.