Unique ‘funeral’ an attempt to rally a community against gun violence

The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention, Barbers Against Bullets and 2Five6Vybz, an event space in the old Winn-Dixie Shopping Center, invited members of the community to a symbolically important event Monday morning: A funeral for gun violence.
This is actually the second such event ASAP has sponsored this year. The first was in Anniston in June.
In front of the stage in the event space there was an open casket that contained a mirror and a handful of newspaper clips documenting the effect of gun violence on the community. Each person who attended was asked to place a brief message to gun violence on a note card, to put into the casket and eventually closed up in it.
“We are heavily impacted by violence and we all know that we can be next,” Rev. Byron Jackson said. Citing Job 14, he said “‘Mortals, born of woman, are of few days and full of trouble. They spring up like flowers and wither away; like fleeting shadows, they do not endure. Do you fix your eye on them? Will you bring them before you for judgment?Who can bring what is pure from the impure? No one.’”
Talladega barber Christian “Globe” Hutchins also addressed the ceremony, “Alone we can only do a little, but together we can do so much. As a community, we are family. It is true that it takes a village. Dreek (Roderickus Taylor, who would sing shortly) knows that we are brothers, that his family is my family and mine is his. We believe that. That’s how we get past the past.”
Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee also spoke, encouraging everyone present to “pursue excellence. Pursue excellence today, not tomorrow. When you pursue something, you chase it with everything you have. That chase is far too important to waste on stupid stuff. SO you can pursue excellence or you can pursue failure. If you’re not successful, then you’ve got yourself to blame.”
The pursuit of failure that Lee referred to often leads back to violence. “It leaves families broken, homes shaken, children robbed of their mothers and fathers, mother’s burying their children, fathers carrying the caskets of their sons and daughters. Hatred, jealousy and anger boil over and take lives…”
The goal, he continued, is “no more funerals, no more police lines, no more mothers crying and falling down to the ground. You may say what can we do? I don’t own a gun, I’m not out there fighting. But you know the people that are. Say something to them. Tell them it’s not worth it. It’s not worth taking a life, it’s not worth spending the rest of your life behind bars. Don’t make a lasting decision based on fleeting anger.”
Monday’s guest speaker was actor Carl Anthnoy Paine II, perhaps best known for playing Walter “Cockroach” Bradley on The Cosby Show in the ’80’s or, in the 1990s, Cole Brown on Martin. Although he grew up in New York, Paine said he was born in South Carolina and spent summers there until he was 18.
He told a story of being invited to a visit a piece of property owned by a friend in the area. The property had been in his friend’s family for years.
“I flew in from L.A. and drove in from Atlanta, and at that point I really just wanted to go to my hotel,” he said. “But I went, and it was exactly what I needed. There was a place there called Healing Rock, and they told me to go down by the water, to just be silent and listen, then write down the first word that came into my head. Now, I have a hard time going to sleep sometimes, I can’t just turn my brain off, but when I heard the water flowing, I knew to take my problems to God … ‘Time’ was the word that popped into my head. I didn’t know why at first, but I closed my eyes and figured it out. Time is the most expensive thing, the most valuable thing there is, because once its gone, you can never get it back. We always think we’ve got more, but we don’t always. Our tombstones show when we were born and when we died, but that little dash in between is the most important part. It’s what you do on that dash that is the most important. Did you change, effect, make a difference in someone’s life for the better? God gave us life, how arrogant we would have to be to take it.”