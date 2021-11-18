Union Village is getting an addition, and Wednesday featured a ground-breaking ceremony

TALLADEGA — Representatives of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, the Presbyterian Home for Children, Regions Bank and the city of Talladega participated in a ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday morning for the latest addition to Union Village.
Established in 2017, Union Village is a partnership between the Presbyterian Home and AIDB to provide permanent and supportive housing for deaf and blind individuals in a community of homes on the PHFC’s 85-acre campus in Talladega.
Home president and CEO Doug Marshall was under the weather Wednesday, but Director of Operations Bud Kitchin was there.
“In 2017, together with AIDB, we started creating a very unique community unlike anywhere in the country called Union Village right here on our campus among these beautiful oak and pecan trees to provide a safe and secure place on our campus for the deaf, blind, deafblind and multidisabled to have an opportunity to live independently here with full wrap-around program supports from the Talladega Regional Center, a very important part of AIDB," Kitchin said. "There is a critical need in this area and across the state for safe and affordable supportive housing for this population, and the Presbyterian Home for Children is truly honored to help meet this need.”
Although the partnership between Presbyterian Home and AIDB goes back a few years, the project that opened Wednesday was the first to involve the Regions Foundation, a non-profit corporation funded primarily through contribution to Regions Bank with a goal of supporting community investment to positively impact communities served by Regions Bank.
Foundation Executive Director Marta Self said Union Village fit perfectly with the idea of “inclusive prosperity, and removing barriers” to residents, while encouraging “independence, courage and confidence.”
“When I first heard about this, I knew this was something I had to take to the foundation board,” she said.
The board saw fit to provide a $50,000 grant to cover the construction of the newest “Tiny House” in the community.
Disability Services Outreach Manager for Regions Foundation Kathy Lovell also spoke to the need for affordable, accessible housing and the creation of a sense of community in the village.
Janine Mwenja of David Baker Architects is designing the current project which, like the other Tiny Houses, will be fully accessible for deaf and blind residents, with shared porches between each house.
Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland spoke last, saying, “If you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together.”
Union Village resident Jim Bob Rutlin also spoke.
Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill, City Council President Betty Spratlin and Council members Joe Power, Trae Williams and Vickie Robinson Hall were also present.
When complete, Union Village will consist of three phases, including five larger cottages that currently serve 28 residents. Phase 2, currently under construction, is made up of 16 tiny homes. Another 24 tiny homes will eventually go into phase 3, located just behind phase 2.