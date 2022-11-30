Union Village expansion under way at Presbyterian Home

Construction is under way on the next phase of development at Union Village in Talladega.
The current project includes work on six new “tiny cottages” on the campus of the Presbyterian Home for Children. The new phase expands housing opportunities for those who are blind, deaf, deafblind or multidisabled, providing them with a permanent, supportive community.
Like the rest of Union Village, the current phase is a joint project of the Presbyterian Home and the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.
Phase one of the project, launched in 2017, involved the construction of five large cottages, which are currently home to nearly 30 residents. When complete, Phase Two will include 16 tiny cottages. Four of those are already complete.
Graham Davis of Davis Builders, Talladega, is the contractor.
Each of the tiny cottages will be 475 square feet and fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. They include zero step entry, minimal thresholds, 8-foot ceilings, zero barrier showers and other features. AIDB provides wrap-around support services to Union Village residents, including job coaching, case management, transportation and assistive technology, among others. Each cottage will occupy half a duplex.
Rental income from Union Village provides additional funding for the Presbyterian Home and its services to at-risk and homeless children, youth and families as well as female adults and their families in crisis from across the state.
Funding for the current building project came from these sources: The Holle Family Foundation, Presbyterian Women in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), Inc., the City of Talladega and the congregation of Shades Valley Presbyterian Church.
The Holle Family Foundation awarded a grant of $152,000 to PHFC toward building two additional tiny cottages at Union Village, and the Presbyterian Women in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), Inc. awarded a grant of $50,000 to PHFC toward one new duplex. The City of Talladega awarded a grant of $50,000 in 2021 and a grant of $51,500 in 2022 to support the building of more tiny cottages . The Caring Foundation also participated with a grant to PHFC, and KODA Technologies contributed.
The congregation of Shades Valley Presbyterian Church in Mountain Brook recently pledged $150,000 from the sale of the church property on Montevallo Road to PHFC to support the Union Village tiny cottage expansion. The church was in the process of merging with Southminster Presbyterian Church in nearby Vestavia Hills. The two churches held their first combined service on June 5, the first Sunday of Pentecost, and merged into one congregation, Southminster Presbyterian, on Sunday, Oct. 2.
“All of us at the Presbyterian Home for Children are rejoicing together with the news of the grant from the Holle Family Foundation, the grant from the Thank Offering of the Presbyterian Women and the pledge from the congregation of Shades Valley Presbyterian Church all in support of the Union Village Project Phase 2,” said Doug Marshall, president and CEO of PHFC.
“This is truly an answer to our prayers and follows the earlier leadership of Regions Foundation, the City of Talladega, and The Caring Foundation in providing the first grants in 2021 toward these new tiny cottages.
“Now in our 154th year with our core ministry of serving at-risk and homeless children and families, the Home continues to provide a path of healing and hope to their precious lives,” Marshall said. “Our Union Village Community provides a diversified funding source to help continue to make the work we do possible. These incredibly generous grants and gift will help enable the continuing ministry to children and families at the Home in addition to the adult consumers of AIDB at Union Village on our campus.”