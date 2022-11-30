 Skip to main content
Union Village expansion under way at Presbyterian Home

union village

Union Village in Talladega.

 Submitted photo

Construction is under way on the next phase of development at Union Village in Talladega.

The current project includes work on six new “tiny cottages” on the campus of the Presbyterian Home for Children. The new phase expands housing opportunities for those who are blind, deaf, deafblind or multidisabled, providing them with a permanent, supportive community. 