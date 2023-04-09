 Skip to main content
‘Unifying’ mural pleases both observers and artist

“Unifying,” a new interactive mural by Jeff Hallman, has caused a great deal of excitement in the artist’s native city this week. 

Funded through an Alabama Power Company grant the city had applied for, the whimsical piece is painted on the Alabama Consumer Law Group/Campbell & Campbell office. It features massive flowers, two tree swings, and a watering can, inspiring passersby to pause and be photographed “watering” the flowers and “swinging” on the swings. 

Artist Jeff Hallman works on the mural he is painting in Talladega.