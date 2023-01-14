 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Undercover drug operation nets arrest of Sylacauga man

A Sylacauga man is being held on a $45,000 bond for trafficking and distribution of methamphetamine.

Eddie Hill Jr.

Eddie Hill Jr.

Eddie Hill Jr., 46, was arrested Friday by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force following an undercover operation. “We finally went and picked him up after the investigation had played out,” Task Force Commander Mike Roberson said. 