Undercover drug operation nets arrest of Sylacauga man

A Sylacauga man is being held on a $45,000 bond for trafficking and distribution of methamphetamine.
Eddie Hill Jr., 46, was arrested Friday by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force following an undercover operation. “We finally went and picked him up after the investigation had played out,” Task Force Commander Mike Roberson said.
Roberson explained that Hill had allegedly sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer on at least two occasions. “The first time, he actually had trafficking weight,” Roberson explained. “The second time was a little less.”
Trafficking weight for methamphetamine in Alabama is 28 grams, or approximately one ounce.
Bond on the trafficking charge is $30,000, and $15,000 on the distribution charge. According to the jail records, however, Hill is also likely to have a previous bond for trafficking revoked, in which case he will not be able to get out of jail any time soon.
He remained behind bars Wednesday afternoon.
Distribution of a controlled substance is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Trafficking is a class A felony, punishable by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.