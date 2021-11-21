U.S. Forest service issues alert as two wildfires burn across 300 acres

The U.S. Forest Service-National Forests in Alabama issued a Wildfire Alert at about 10 p.m. as two wildfires burn across 300 acres in Talladega National Forest.
Preliminary reports state wildfires are near the following areas: Cheaha State Park, Duck Nest Hunt Camp and Kentuck ORV Trail.
A United States Department of Agriculture satellite map of the area identifies the largest wildfire as TL Duck Nest. It is about 8 miles south of Oxford and 6 miles east of Munford.
According to a social media post at 9:30 p.m. by Shinbone Volunteer Fire Department out of Lineville, the Shinbone Fire involves 300 acres, and the Duck Springs Fire is about 35 acres.
According to the posts, the wind was blowing at a very dangerous speed for fire. USFS was aware of every situation and working both fires. The group were paged out to help protect a private home."
On Saturday, at 6 p.m., a post by Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler asked for prayers for firefighters at Cheaha State Park: "Pray for the firefighters, our state park, and all nearby."
No further details are available at this time.