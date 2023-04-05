Tyson appointed assistant fire chief

City Manager Seddrick Hill Sr. and Talladega Fire Chief Danny Warwick have announced the recent appointment of John Tyson to the position of assistant fire chief. The position was previously held by Ron Goodenough, who retired last year.
Tyson, a life-long Talladega resident, has 29 years of experience as a paramedic and 24 years in fire service. Prior to his promotion, he served as interim assistant fire chief for one year, and as a captain before that.
In addition to serving in the Talladega Fire Department for more than 13 years, he is a former member of the Pell City Fire Department and the Talladega Paramedic Department. Additionally, he is a past captain and lieutenant for the City of Moody Fire Department.
Tyson said he is “excited" and “honored” to serve Talladega residents.
“This department means so much to me, and it means so much to me to serve my family, friends and community. Talladega is what made me who I am today. Serving my community is the least that I can do to give back to people who helped shape my life,” he added.
Talladega Fire Chief Danny Warwick stated, “During his twelve months as interim assistant fire chief, Captain Tyson consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, technical expertise, and a strong commitment to the department. He has consistently exceeded standards and expectations, and we are very excited to see him thrive in his new role. He has proven himself to be an excellent leader, and I believe his expertise will be of great use at the executive level.”
Tyson and his wife, Angela Tyson, attend First Methodist Church and are the parents of five children.