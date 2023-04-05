 Skip to main content
TALLADEGA

Tyson appointed assistant fire chief

john tyson

John Tyson was appointed to the position of assistant fire chief. 

City Manager Seddrick Hill Sr. and Talladega Fire Chief Danny Warwick have announced the recent appointment of John Tyson to the position of assistant fire chief. The position was previously held by Ron Goodenough, who retired last year.

Tyson, a life-long Talladega resident, has 29 years of experience as a paramedic and 24 years in fire service. Prior to his promotion, he served as interim assistant fire chief for one year, and as a captain before that. 