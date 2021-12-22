Two vehicles collide at Jackson Trace, one passenger dies

A two-vehicle accident in Talladega on Tuesday afternoon sent both drivers to the hospital and took the life of a passenger.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, Alice Scott, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma.
According to the Talladega Police report, the accident occurred on the 275 Bypass at the intersection with Jackson Trace Road. The accident involved a Ford Focus driven by a 27-year-old male and a Cadillac SRX driven by Scott’s 58-year-old husband.
Murphy said it appeared that the Cadillac was driving southbound on the Bypass and the Focus was crossing on Jackson Trace Road. The driver of the Focus apparently did not stop while crossing the median.
Scott was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:28 p.m.
The driver of the Focus was transported to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries by Northstar paramedics.
The driver of the Cadillac went to the emergency room by private vehicle, according to the police report. His injuries also did not appear life-threatening.
The cause of the accident is being investigated by the Talladega Police Department.
The Talladega Fire Department also responded.