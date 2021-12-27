Two-vehicle wreck at bypass sends woman to hospital

A two-vehicle accident on the 275 Bypass on Thursday sent one woman to the hospital, according to Talladega Police Acting Chief John McCoy.
The accident occurred when a 2000 Ford F150 driven by Jonathan Faucette made a left turn in front of a 2002 GMC Yukon driven by Kayhla Jones. The accident happened where Alabama 77 crosses the bypass, McCoy said.
Faucette was not hurt, but Jones did sustain what the report listed as non-life-threatening injuries, McCoy said. She was transported to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega via Northstar Ambulance. Information on her condition was not available Monday.