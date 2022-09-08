Two unrelated shootings hit two cars, one house and no people

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating two seemingly unrelated shooting incidents. Both incidents resulted in property damage, but no one was injured in either.
According to Captain Mike Jones, the first incident was reported Sunday night at about 9 p.m. on the 2800 block of Settlement Road. A witness reported hearing multiple gunshots, and two parked vehicles appear to have been hit. Both vehicles were unoccupied at the time, Jones said.
Deputies found a third vehicle, wrecked and abandoned, a short distance away during the investigation, but Jones said it was not clear if this vehicle had anything to do with the shooting.
The second incident was reported Tuesday night at about 10 p.m. on the 7400 block of DeSoto Caverns Parkway, Jones said.
A resident reported hearing several gunshots, including one that seemed to have struck his house. Investigators located a bullet hole going through the siding and drywall and into the house, but no one inside was hit.
Investigators have not identified suspects in either case, Jones said.
Anyone with information on these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141, or leave an anonymous tip on the Sheriff’s web site or mobile app
Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is also anonymous.