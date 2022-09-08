 Skip to main content
Two unrelated shootings hit two cars, one house and no people

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating two seemingly unrelated shooting incidents. Both incidents resulted in property damage, but no one was injured in either.

According to Captain Mike Jones, the first incident was reported Sunday night at about 9 p.m. on the 2800 block of Settlement Road. A witness reported hearing multiple gunshots, and two parked vehicles appear to have been hit. Both vehicles were unoccupied at the time, Jones said.