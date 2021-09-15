Two Talladega County men sentenced for sex offender registration violations

Two Talladega County men were sentenced this week after pleading guilty to violations of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act in unrelated cases.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, Kenneth Ray Griffin, 47, and Marquette Felder, 41, were both sentenced to 15-year split sentences by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
Griffin was sentenced to spend 114 days in the county jail, followed by 24 months probation, Giddens said. Felder was sentenced to 331 days in jail, followed by 24 months probation.
If either of the defendants violate their probation or are charged with any new offenses, they could be sent to serve out the remainder of their 15-year sentences in prison.
Both men have been charged with violating the act previously. Griffin was arrested by Talladega Police in 2017 after being involved in a traffic accident, and this is Felder’s third time violating the act, Giddens said.
Griffin’s original conviction was for possession of child pornography in Talladega County in 2007. He was released from prison on that charge in 2013.
Felder was convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl in Talladega County in 2004. He appears to have been released from prison sometime in 2018.
Giddens added that a third man, Damien Jovan Curry, 35, also pleaded guilty to SORNA violations this month, but has not been sentenced. Curry was convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2007, and although it was not clear when he was released on that charge, court records indicate that he was convicted of escape and assulating a police officer in 2015.
SORNA requires that all convicted adult sex offenders register with the county and city where they live during their birth month and every three months thereafter. Violations of the act are Class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Also in court this week, Hollingsworth:
—Sentenced Michael Tyler Grider, 36, to 90 months, split, 428 days in prison and 24 months probation for two counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, burglary in the third degree and 278 days in jail, suspended, 24 months probation for giving false information to law enforcement.
—Sentenced Misty Shavon Thornton, 41, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
—Sentenced Justin Jerome Jamerson, 32, to five years, split, one year in prison and 24 months probation for assault in the second degree.
—Sentenced Michael Phillip Davenport, 38, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 81 days in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
—Sentenced Anthony Ryan Rippee, 30, to 36 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
—Sentenced Cortavion Sanchez Gooden, 20, to 36 months, suspended, 24 months probation, for two counts of receiving stolen property in the second degree.
—Sentenced Jerome Mack Kite Jr., 30, to 60 months, split, 598 days in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance. Charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in the second degree were dismissed.
—Sentenced Jimmy O’Brian Cummings, 39, to five years, suspended, 24 months probation for destruction of state property by an inmate.
—Sentenced Nolan Taylor Frye, 32, to 60 months, split, eight months in jail and 24 months probation, for distribution of a controlled substance.
—Sentenced Andrew Franklin Miller, 32, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and time served for possession of drug paraphernalia.