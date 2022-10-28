Two Talladega County men faces feloney drug trafficking charges

Two Talladega County men are facing drug trafficking charges in unrelated cases being handled by the Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
According to Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, Cedric Earl Miller, 57, of Lincoln and Jeffrey Carson Curry, 55, of Talladega, were both arrested within the past several days on various drug related charges.
Roberson said task force agents got a search warrant for Miller’s apartment on Camille Way in Lincoln after he allegedly sold Fentanyl and Ice (a type of methamphetamine) on two separate occasions. The search yielded more than an ounce of both substances as well as hydrocodone, a smaller quantity of marijuana and a bong, or water pipe.
Miller was arrested for two counts of trafficking, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance (for the hydrocodone), possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 24, Roberson said.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Miller was held on bonds totalling $97,000. He posted bond and was released about two hours after being booked.
Curry was arrested Wednesday afternoon after being stopped by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies for a traffic violation on Alabama 21, near the E911/EMA Center.
Roberson said Curry gave permission to search his car. Officers found trafficking weight of cocaine and methamphetamine in the vehicle, as well as smaller quantities of Xanax, Suboxone, oxy-hydrochloride and oxy-acetaminophen.
Curry was charged with two counts of trafficking and four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Roberson said. As of Friday afternoon, bond had not been set in any of his cases.
Drug trafficking is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Distribution of a controlled substance is a class B felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class C felony, punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia are misdemeanors.