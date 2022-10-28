 Skip to main content
Two Talladega County men faces feloney drug trafficking charges

Handcuffs crime teaser

Photo: Special to Consolidated Publishing

Two Talladega County men are facing drug trafficking charges in unrelated cases being handled by the Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

According to Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, Cedric Earl Miller, 57, of Lincoln and Jeffrey Carson Curry, 55, of Talladega, were both arrested within the past several days on various drug related charges.