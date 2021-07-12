Two people injured in weekend shootings in Talladega

Shootings over the weekend injured at least two people in Talladega and caused property damage, according to incident and offense reports available Monday.
The first incident, according to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, was reported Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Tinney and Scott Streets. One officer responding to the shots fired call passed a car that apparently had been shot into and pulled it over. One of the people inside the car, a 38-year-old male, had been wounded and was being driven to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center.
The victim was taken the rest of the way to the hospital by ambulance, and was later transferred to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.
Faulkner said the victim had been sitting outside with three or four friends when a silver vehicle pulled up and someone inside began firing. At least three vehicles (an Acura, a Chevrolet Impala and a GMC Sierra belonging to the victim) were also hit, as was the house of a 67-year-old woman behind where the victim had been sitting. The woman who owned the house was not home at the time, however.
Faulkner said numerous shell casings were recovered from the roadway where the shooting happened, all of the same caliber.
The next incident was reported about three hours later, near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Adams Avenue, in the Banjo Hill area. The witness was a 50-year-old man who was driving a BMW when he said he heard gunshots he thought were coming from Pulliam Street. In an attempt to avoid the shooting, he turned to avoid it and instead found himself driving through the middle of a gunfight between two groups standing in the street. While fleeing the scene, his car was hit three or four times, but the driver was not injured.
While fleeing the scene, the driver of the BMW hit a Ford Taurus driven by a 37-year-old man. Neither driver was hurt, and the driver of the BMW kept going until he got home and called the police, Faulkner said. Under the circumstance, he will not be charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
In addition to the damage to the BMW, this second shootout also appears to have damaged two houses, belonging to a 71-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man. No one was injured.
Again, numerous shell casings were recovered at the scene, along with an AR-15
Possibly around the same time, between 10-11 p.m. according to the report, a 21-year-old male reported taking a bullet to the upper torso while he was in Duncan Pinkston Park next to the B.N. Mabra Center.
The victim said he was talking to a girl inside the park at the time.
This victim was also taken to the emergency room at Citizens, although it was not immediately clear Monday if he had been transferred to UAB.
