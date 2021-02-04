Two of 25 'Women Who Shape Alabama' work in Talladega

Last month, "This Is Alabama" published its sixth annual list of the 25 “Women Who Shape Alabama,” and two locals made the cut.
The list includes volunteers, business leaders and virtually everything in between. While it is no surprise that almost half the women on the list live or work in the greater Birmingham area, it is somewhat surprising to find two of leaders on this year’s list working in Talladega: Vera Hendrix of the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind and Felicia Story of the Presbyterian Home for Children.
And, according to Story, the similarities are not limited to the communities in which they work.
“We’re both members of Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in Talladega," Story said. "And my mother, Dorothy Martin, was a teacher in the Bibb County School System for 35 years, including when they integrated in the 1960s. She taught Vera. My mother always spoke very highly of her, she always knew she would accomplish a lot. It’s a small world.”
HENDRIX: Vera Hendrix is the vice president of Instructional Programs at AIDB, a leadership position that has her overseeing all three K-12 schools (Alabama School for the Blind, Alabama School for the Deaf and the Helen Keller School) as well as the Child Nutrition Program and Health and Clinic Services throughout. When she became vice president in 2014, she was the first African-American woman to hold the title.
She has a bachelor’s degree in hearing impairment, a master’s degree in specific learning disabilities and an education specialist in specific learning disabilities, all from the University of Alabama, as well as a master’s in education administration from Jacksonville State University.
She has worked at AIDB since 1977, starting as a classroom teacher at ASD. She was the special education and system test coordinator from 2007 to 2014 and high school director at the Alabama School for the Deaf from 1995 to 2008. She has also taught early intervention classes in Bibb and Tuscaloosa counties.
AIDB President Dr. John Mascia said of Hendrix: “She is a gifted educator and administrator. Her passion for wanting AIDB students and staff to excel and achieve great things are felt constantly by our staff, students and families served in all AIDB instructional programs. She has dedicated her life to education, and especially to those who are deaf, blind and multidisabled in our state.”
Said Hendrix: “I am honored to be recognized alongside these women who are doing great work to shape the state of Alabama. I began my education career at AIDB in 1977 and found that working with students and supporting them as they worked to achieve their potential, to be one of the greatest parts of my career.”
Her advice for others: “Know your purpose. Your purpose will drive your destiny. Remember to pay it forward and always be willing to give back. Trust God and his guidance.”
STORY: Story recently celebrated her 35th anniversary at the Presbyterian Home for Children, where she has held the post of vice president of program operations and services since 2009 and director of Family Bridges Intensive In-Home Services since 2017. She has held half a dozen other titles with Family Bridges as well. She graduated from the University of Montevallo with a bachelor’s degree in social work, then earned a master’s in social work with children and families from University of Alabama.
“Over the course of my own career in business and nonprofits, I have had the privilege of working with so many tremendous individuals. She is one of the best," Presbyterian Home President Doug Marshall said. "She has truly put in her heart and soul over the last 35 years. I am always thankful for this precious gift from our Lord to the families and children in our care.”
Story reported being surprised when she learned she had been nominated and then named to the list.
“I had never heard of the list, and when I looked at the ones from previous years, I was just awestruck," she said. "All these strong women, all their work and passions...I tend to be shy when discussing myself most of the time, but I deeply appreciate the fact that people think I am worthy of this honor.”
Said Story about making the list: “Dream without limits. Strive to have a career doing something that you love that is also your purpose in life. Have faith in God and step out on it.”