Two missing teens have been located

The two teenagers who ran away from the Presbyterian Home in Talladega last week have been located.
According to Talladega Police Detective Lisa Garrett, as of Saturday morning, both girls were safe and in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources.
The girls, 14-year-old Carmella Bass and 16-year-old Hosanna Brown, had been spotted in Birmingham in the middle of the week, but managed to elude the authorities there, according to Garrett.
It was not clear if they were still in Birmingham when they were found Saturday.