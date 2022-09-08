Two men picked up for SORNA violations

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two men for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act in two unrelated cases.
Donald Ray Peoples, 37, of Childersburg and James Gator Sizemore, 34, of Sylacauga, were each being held on a $7,500 bond for the SORNA violation at the Talladega County Metro Jail. Both men remained behind bars as of Wednesday afternoon.
Peoples was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and nonpayment of child support, according to court records.
According to the state registry, Peoples was convicted of second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy in 2007 in Talladega County. The victim in both cases was a 14-year-old girl.
Peoples was released from prison in 2016, registered at an address in Sylacauga and was required to register with the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office quarterly. According to Captain Mike Jones, Peoples did not show up to register in May and a warrant was issued for his arrest in August.
Peoples was spotted by a deputy at the Walmart store in Sylacauga on U.S. 280 on Sept. 2, Jones said. The deputy recognized him and was aware of the outstanding warrant, Jones said.
Peoples allegedly had a quantity of methamphetamine on his person when he was being booked into jail, and was charged with that as well. In addition to the $7,500 bond on the SORNA charges, Peoples was also being held on a $1,000 bond for nonpayment of child support and $5,000 on the drug charge.
Sizemore was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy of a 14-year-old girl in Talladega County in 2017, and pleaded guilty to the sodomy charge the following the year. The rape charge was dismissed, according to court records.
Sizemore was released by the Department of Corrections in May of this year, but failed to come for his quarterly registration in July, Jones said. A warrant for his arrest was issued as well.
Jones said Sizemore was arrested Wednesday morning on Fluker Street without incident.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.