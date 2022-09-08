 Skip to main content
Two men picked up for SORNA violations

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two men for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act in two unrelated cases.

Donald Ray Peoples, 37, of Childersburg and James Gator Sizemore, 34, of Sylacauga, were each being held on a $7,500 bond for the SORNA violation at the Talladega County Metro Jail. Both men remained behind bars as of Wednesday afternoon.

