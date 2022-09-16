Two men picked up for SORNA violations

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two men for alleged violations of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act in unrelated cases.
Jimmy Dean Fomby, 62, was convicted of rape in the second degree and sodomy in the second degree in Talladega County in 2013, and was released from prison in 2019. According to Captain Mike Jones, upon release Fomby was scheduled to register with the county quarterly. He failed to show up for his scheduled appointment in August and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Jones said Fomby was arrested after trying to schedule another appointment almost a month late.
Bond was set at $7,500, but Jones said Fomby already had a SORNA violation pending and will likely be revoked in that case.
Jacoby Rashad Hardy was convicted of sexual abuse in the first degree involving a 12-year-old girl in Calhoun County in 2021. He was released in April after serving one year in prison.
Jones said officers with the state Department of Pardons and Paroles conducted a home visit on the address where Hardy was registered in Alpine, and found that there were also several children living in the house, in violation of the terms of his release.
An investigator with the sheriff’s office confirmed that the children did live there, and were not Hardy’s children.
A bond had not been set in his case as of late Thursday.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.