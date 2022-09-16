 Skip to main content
Two men picked up for SORNA violations

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two men for alleged violations of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act in unrelated cases.

Jimmy Dean Fomby, 62, was convicted of rape in the second degree and sodomy in the second degree in Talladega County in 2013, and was released from prison in 2019. According to Captain Mike Jones, upon release Fomby was scheduled to register with the county quarterly. He failed to show up for his scheduled appointment in August and a warrant was issued for his arrest.