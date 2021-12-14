Two men, one with an assault-style rifle, rob Speedway Boulevard gas station

EASTABOGA — Lincoln Police are investigating after a robbery early Sunday morning in Eastaboga.
Investigator Matt Martin said the incident took place between 1 a.m and 1:30 a.m. at the Mapco gas station on Speedway Boulevard.
He said the robbery took place after two men wearing ski masks and obscuring clothing arrived at the gas station, one in possession of an assault-style rifle. Martin said the pair propped the door open with a brick and one entered while the other, the one with the rifle, stood outside.
He said the man who entered the store then threatened the clerk and stole an undetermined amount of money out of the register. The investigator said it is not clear if the man who entered the store had a weapon.
Martin said the man with the assault rifle stayed outside and at one point pointed the gun at a car that was attempting to stop at the Mapco. He said the driver of that car fled the scene and called 911, alerting police to the incident.
Both men fled the store before police arrived, but no one was injured over the course of the robbery.
Martin said the Lincoln Police Department is asking anyone with any information about the incident to call Matt Martin at (205) 763 4061.