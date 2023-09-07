Two lots to be paved at First & Ninth

The Childersburg City Council voted 4-0 Tuesday evening to approve a contract to pave two lots recently acquired by the city for public parking.
Councilman Wesley Allen was not present for the meeting.
The council agreed to have Lincoln Excavating and Construction pave the two lots downtown at the corner of First Street and Ninth Avenue for $37,800.
According to Mayor Ken Wesson, the businesses that previously owned the lots had moved from downtown to locations of U.S. 280, and the city had purchased the property specifically for off-street parking. Both lots are currently gravel, but Wesson said the contract called for asphalt paving.
Also Tuesday, the council:
— Approved a contract with Cavco Services LLC for storm drain repair and rehabilitation at Third Street Southwest for $8,360. The project will be paid with American Rescue Plan funding.
— Reappointed Bruce Hunt to the Industrial Development Board.
— Reappointed Mort Moody, George Kraft and Ron Webster to the Commercial Development Authority.
— Approved the annual memberships in the Fraternal Order of Police for 13 police officers at $30 each.
— Approved two contracts with Cutting Edge, one to repair fencing behind Childersburg Primary Medical Center and Good Ole Boys Bar-B-Q for $7,550 and another for landscaping at city hall for $12,900.
— Approved $300 in advertising with Childersburg Bases Loaded for a sign and a half page advertisement in the program.
— Got an update on the city’s redesigned website.
— Approved a contract for $19,500 with Specialty Turf Supply for work at three different ballfields.
— Heard Wesson report that he had talked with the Alabama Department of Transportation regarding egress from the Med-Surge Building on U.S. 280. Wesson said the city will take possession of that building from from the board created to take over the property later this month.