Two local district court judges share AWF award as judicial conservationists

Talladega County has recently been the recipient of a unique honor. This year’s AWF Judicial Conservationist of the Year Award is being shared by the county’s two district court judges, Jeb Fannin and Ryan Rumsey.
The award is one of the Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards, given by the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources,
According to Lt. Jerry Fincher, who nominated the two judges, this is the first time the award has been split between two people from the same county.
“But they work as a team,” Fincher said. “It would be wrong to nominate just one without the other.”
In his nomination letter, Fincher wrote, “Since 2009, the credit for anchoring the chain of conservation custody and defending Talladega County’s natural resources against those who would plunder them goes to two worthy men, the Honorable M. Ryan Rumsey and the Honorable Jeb S. Fannin. Hearing a combined 300 conservation cases every year, these men have presided over a virtual who’s who of violators, and in every case handed down a fair and impartial sentence, be it a fine of $20,000 or $250 or a gentle nudge back to the straight and narrow. Anyone can have a good day on the bench, but year in and year out, case after case, trial after trial, both judge Rumsey and and Judge Fannin have proven themselves to be approachable, concerned and consistent defenders of our natural resources, ensuring a brighter future for all of Talladega County’s inhabitants, citizens and wildlife alike. Therefore, it is with great pride that I ask you to collectively name them the 2021 AWF Judicial Conservationist of the Year.”