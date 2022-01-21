Two Lincoln men arrested on felony drug charges

Two Lincoln men were arrested on felony drug charges in separate incidents Thursday.
Brenton Noah Sanders, 37, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, as well as possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, and is being held on a $47,000 bond.
Arthur Lewis Story, 56, was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, also meth, as well as possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
His bond was set at $21,000. Both men were still in jail as of Friday afternoon.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, Sanders was arrested as part of an undercover buy operation.
“We went to a house and he was there,” Roberson said.
He allegedly had more than 28 grams (roughly one ounce) of “ice,” a variety of methamphetamine, as well as smaller quantities of heroin, marijuana and scales and baggies.
Story was arrested in an unrelated incident after selling methamphetamine to an undercover task force agent, Roberson said.
In addition to being charged with the sale, Story was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana in the second degree and weapons charges.
Drug trafficking is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Distribution of a controlled substance is a class B felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison.
Being a convicted felony in possession of a firearm is a class C felony, punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison. Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia are misdemeanors.