Two juveniles are arrested in connection with burglary at fireworks stand

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a pair of recent burglaries in Talladega, with more charges expected.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the two boys, ages 17 and 15, were arrested Thursday and charged with breaking into a fireworks stand on Haynes Street and the Talladega Animal Shelter earlier this month. Both were being held at the Coosa Valley Youth Detention Center in Anniston as of Friday morning.
The break-in at the fireworks stand was reported June 1. After cutting off the power to the building, the two teens are accused of breaking and stealing antique pistols, fireworks and a small amount of cash. Thompson said some of the stolen fireworks were recovered when they were arrested.
The break-in at the animal shelter was reported a week later. Officers found that someone had entered through a backdoor into the office and stolen a safe containing paperwork and cash, along with two city issued Galaxy S-10 cell phones.
The safe was recovered in a wooded area nearby, after having been pried and beaten open. The money was gone, but all of the paperwork inside was still there.
Thompson said they appeared to have destroyed the cell phones, although those had not been recovered as of Friday.
The two juveniles are also persons of interest in at least one other reported incident in the city as well as burglaries in other nearby jurisdictions.
Because of their ages, no further information on the suspects was available.