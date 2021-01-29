Two inmates serving time for murder are denied parole

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles heard seven cases this week regarding inmates with convictions in Talladega or St. Clair counties, and granted parole to one of them.
Two of inmates who were denied parole are serving time for murder.
Allen Bernard Barfield, 46, was the one local convicted who was granted parole. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Barfield was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2017 for manufacture of a controlled substance and probation violation in Talladega County and two more probation violations in Clay County.
Kenneth Earl Johnson, 53, was convicted of murder in Talladega County in 1984 stemming from an incident a year earlier. According to court records, Johnson was originally convicted of two counts of capital murder for the beating death of Julia Ann Jones of Munford on June 21, 1983. According to the confession Johnson gave to Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies at the time of his arrest, Johnson robbed Jones of cash totaling $7.
The jury that convicted Johnson recommended the death penalty, but the judge in the case overruled and sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Although the records online are not clear, it is likely that Johnson earned a parole hearing based on the fact that he was 16 or 17 years old at the time of the crime.
The other person convicted of murder was Jeremy Livingston, 42. Livingston pleaded guilty to reckless murder and felony assault in 2004, based on an incident two years earlier when he was driving drunk. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
According to court documents, Livingston swerved off the road and hit a tree, killing Nathan Cole and seriously injuring Amanda Jacobs, who were passengers in the car with him at the time.
After the accident, Livingston’s blood alcohol level was 0.128, well over the legal limit of 0.08.
The other cases who were turned down for parole this week include:
—Henry Peoples, 59, serving 20 years for four counts of sexual abuse in the first degree in St. Clair County in 2002.
—Antonio Swain, 31, serving 10 years for escape in the third degree and possession of a controlled substance in St. Clair County in 2019.
—Patrick Maurice Bryant, 47, serving 26 years for four counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of marijuana in Talladega County in 2007.
—Tony Ray Campbell, 46, serving 60 months for two counts of probation violation, two counts of possession of a forged instrument in the first degree and possession of marijuana in the first degree in St. Clair County in 2016.