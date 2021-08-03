Two inmates sent to medical center after fight at Talladega County jail

A large fight in the day room at the Talladega County Metro Jail last week sent two inmates to Citizens Baptist Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
According to an incident and offense report, the fight broke out July 29 between noon and 4 p.m. According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, the cause of the fight was not immediately clear.
The case is still under investigation, Tubbs said. The incident and offense report lists assault in the second degree, a class C felony, but as of Tuesday morning, no one had been charged.