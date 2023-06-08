Two indicted in separate sex crimes cases

Two Talladega men have been indicted for sex crimes against children in two unrelated cases.
Randy Lee Parden, 37, and Brian Herbert Matson Jr., 33, were both indicted by a grand jury for sodomy in the second degree. Matson was also indicted for one count of sodomy in the first degree.
Parden’s victim was allegedly a 12-year-old boy, whom he is accused of abusing on at least two occasions in March 2022 in the city of Talladega. A warrant for Parden’s arrest was issued in September and he was eventually picked up in Clay County after an anonymous tip to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Parden has been in the Talladega County Metro Jail since his arrest on a $100,000 bond. According to Assistant District Attorney Jake Argo, Parden was arraigned before Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff Wednesday morning and entered a plea of not guilty.
The sodomy in the first-degree charge against Matson involves a female victim who was under the age of 12 when the abuse allegedly occurred in July 2022.
The victim in the second-degree sodomy case was a boy between the ages of 12 and 16 when he was allegedly abused around the same time.
Argo said Matson also pleaded not guilty Wednesday, but indicated that Matson’s lawyer had told the court he would also be filing a motion to have his client mentally evaluated.
Matson is also facing a felony domestic violence charge stemming from an incident involving his estranged wife last June. He was initially arrested by Talladega police on misdemeanor charges, but after investigators determined that he had at least three prior domestic violence convictions, the charge was increased to a felony. He previously pleaded not guilty to that charge, Argo said.
According to court documents, Matson is also facing a charge of theft by deception in the first degree in Calhoun County. In that case, he is accused of scamming a Calhoun County resident out of more than $2,500 in September 2021.
Matson has been in the Talladega County Metro Jail since his arrest on the domestic violence charge in August. His total bond, including two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear in Talladega Municipal Court, is $46,658.
Sodomy in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Sodomy in the second degree and theft by deception in the first degree are class B felonies, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Felony domestic violence is, in this case, a Class C felony, punishable, in this case, by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Also in court this week, Woodruff:
— Accepted a guilty plea from Sheronda Mallory to obstructing justice by presenting a false identity. She was sentenced to 10 years, split, 12 months in jail followed by 24 months probation. Argo said Mallory gave a Childersburg Police Officer someone else’s identity in order to avoid being arrested on a warrant from another county.
— Accepted a guilty plea from James Presley for attempted theft of property in the second degree and sentenced him to 15 years, split, one year in prison followed by 24 months probation.
— Accepted guilty pleas from Joseph Burns to two counts of third degree burglary. Burns will be sentenced at a later date.
— Accepted a guilty plea from Tristan Dodd to two counts of violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. He will be sentenced at a later date.
— Accepted a guilty plea from Jerry Dix for possession of a controlled substance. Dix was sentenced to 67 months, split, 18 months in prison and 24 months probation.