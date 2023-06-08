 Skip to main content
Two indicted in separate sex crimes cases

Two Talladega men have been indicted for sex crimes against children in two unrelated cases.

Randy Lee Parden, 37, and Brian Herbert Matson Jr., 33, were both indicted by a grand jury for sodomy in the second degree. Matson was also indicted for one count of sodomy in the first degree.