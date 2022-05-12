Two houses get shot but no people in pair of shooting incidents

Talladega Police responded to incidents involving shots fired into occupied residences Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, according to incident and offense reports.
The two incidents were reported a little over five hours apart and about half a mile away from one another. It was not immediately clear Thursday if the two incidents were related.
In spite of at least 50 rounds being fired in the two incidents, no people appear to have been injured.
The first incident was reported on Pine Street just after 10 p.m. According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the residents heard gunshots coming through the house and took cover until the shooting stopped. They were unable to see any of the people or vehicles involved in the shooting.
According to the report, there were three people in the house at the time, including two adult males and an 8-year-old girl.
Investigators recovered 14 7.62 shell casings and six 400 Blackout shell casings at the scene. Bullets penetrated the residence numerous times in several different locations, Thompson said.
The second incident was reported at 3:20 a.m. Thursday on Howard Street. Again, there were three people inside the residence who reported taking cover when they heard the shots, and did not see any of the people or vehicles involved, Thompson said. In this case, the house was occupied by a male and a female, both in their 40s, and by an 18-year-old girl.
Again, the residence was struck several times, but no people were injured. Evidence recovered at the scene include 25 9 mm casings, four 300 Blackout casings and a single .223 caliber round.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were no listed suspects in either case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leava an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.