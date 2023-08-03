 Skip to main content
Two held in June theft at Dollar General

A Talladega man and a Lincoln woman are facing felony theft charges after allegedly shoplifting more than $500 worth of merchandise from the Dollar General store on Stemley Road.

Jacqueline Kay “Jackie-O” Turner, 45, and Chevis Latodd “Soup” Garrett, 48, were each charged with one count of theft of property in the third degree in late June. Bond was set at $5,000, and both remained in the Talladega County Metro Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

