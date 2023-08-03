Two held in June theft at Dollar General

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
A Talladega man and a Lincoln woman are facing felony theft charges after allegedly shoplifting more than $500 worth of merchandise from the Dollar General store on Stemley Road.
Jacqueline Kay “Jackie-O” Turner, 45, and Chevis Latodd “Soup” Garrett, 48, were each charged with one count of theft of property in the third degree in late June. Bond was set at $5,000, and both remained in the Talladega County Metro Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
According to Capt. Mike Jones, management at the Dollar General contacted the sheriff’s office in early July regarding an incident that actually took place June 23.
A white female and a black male entered the store and took two shopping carts and a plastic container, which they proceeded to fill with more than $550 worth of merchandise, including laundry detergent, makeup, skin care products and other miscellaneous items, They then left the store without paying for anything, loaded all of the stolen merchandise into a vehicle and then left.
The couple returned to the store July 5, and the manager was able to get a photograph of the female and the license plate of the vehicle they arrived in.
The female was subsequently identified as Turner, who was arrested a week later, on July 12.
Garrett, as it turned out, was already in jail on unrelated charges. He was arrested for the theft charges a few days after Turner.
According to jail records, Garrett is also being held for not paying at least $3,000 in back child support.
Theft of property in the third degree is a Class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.