 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Two from Leeds charged with fentanyl possession

Two Leeds residents were charged with possession of fentanyl and face additional charges following arrests made by the Moody Police Department early Friday morning.

According to arrest reports, Chandler Jenkins, 27, was also charged with possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs and disorderly conduct/disturbing peace and bond was set at $15,000.