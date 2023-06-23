Two from Leeds charged with fentanyl possession

Two Leeds residents were charged with possession of fentanyl and face additional charges following arrests made by the Moody Police Department early Friday morning.
According to arrest reports, Chandler Jenkins, 27, was also charged with possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs and disorderly conduct/disturbing peace and bond was set at $15,000.
Twenty-six-year-old Deanna Lee was also charged with possession of dangerous drugs
possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of prescription drugs and bond was set at $15,000.
Both remained in the St. Clair County jail Friday afternoon.
In a separate arrest June 21, Mary Reno, 41, of Odenville, was charged with unlawful possession controlled substance, possession of marijuana 2nd, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was arrested by St. Clair County deputies at 2:06 p.m. and released on $22,000 bond at 3 p.m.