Two finalists chosen for Sylacauga superintendent search

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Board of Education has narrowed the search for its next superintendent to two candidates.
In a called meeting Wednesday morning, Dr. Michelle Eller and Dr. Tim Guinn were chosen as the two finalists from a field of six.
Five candidates were interviewed earlier this month by the board, while a sixth candidate withdrew before the interview.
In the called meeting, Board president Amy Price opened the floor for nominations from the board members. A majority vote of the top two being named finalists.
Eller is assistant superintendent of Chickasaw City Schools. She has been director of secondary instruction at Eufaula City Schools, and from 2003-2013 was at Elmore County schools as curriculum/secondary instructional specialist, and English/theatre teacher.
Guinn is assistant superintendent of Russellville City Schools. Prior to that appointment, he was principal of Russellville High School from 2009-2016, and assistant principal from 2002-2009. From 1992-2002, Guinn was high school principal for Franklin City Schools, and was a teacher and basketball coach.
Before nominations were made, board member Dr. Rekha Chadalawada said all candidates had excellent interviews and it was a tough decision narrowing the field down to two.
Board member Melissa Garris said she believed all five candidates would be great leaders for Sylacauga City Schools.
Price said the finalists would be notified Wednesday and arrangements would be made to gather more information before making a final decision.
The board’s choice will replace current superintendent Dr. Jon Segars, who announced his retirement in January. His contract expires June 30. He was hired for the job three years ago. The Alabama Association of School Boards assisted the school board in the search that started at the end of February.
According to AASB, 45 applications were submitted by candidates from nine states, ranging in age from 48-60. Of those applicants six finalists were chosen. Five of the finalists are from Alabama and one from Georgia.
Each candidate has committed to serving as least six to eight years as school superintendent.