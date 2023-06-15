Two drug suspects held on multi-million-dollar bonds

Three Ashville residents were arrested early Thursday morning on drug charges at the same location, 50 Darnell Drive.
Two of the individuals arrested are being held on bonds of over $3 million each. The third, on a bond of $15,000.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Three Ashville residents were arrested early Thursday morning on drug charges at the same location, 50 Darnell Drive.
Two of the individuals arrested are being held on bonds of over $3 million each. The third, on a bond of $15,000.
Donna Jones, 55, of Ashville, faces six charges, including two for trafficking methamphetamines, two for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, one for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and one for distribution of a controlled substance.
Jones’ bond totaled $3,050,500. She was booked into the St. Clair County jail in Ashville at 6:56 a.m.
Arden Barnard, 61, also of Ashville, was arrested on two charges of trafficking methamphetamines, two charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Barnard’s bonds total $3,020,500. He was processed into the St. Clair County jail at 7:12 a.m.
Alexander D. Looney, 28, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the St. Clair County jail at 7 a.m.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said the arrests followed a partnership with the St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit and the FBI’s North Alabama Criminal Enterprise Task Force.
He said the arrests were assisted by members of the Pell City Police Department, the Ashville Police Department and the St. Clair County SWAT Team.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.