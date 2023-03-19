Two dead following shooting at Talladega Downs

A shooting incident in Talladega Downs early Sunday morning left two dead and one wounded. A suspect has been jailed on a charge of murder, yet no official confirmation was available Sunday evening that the individual is the suspect linked to the most recent homicides.
Talladega police were dispatched to Talladega Downs on a shots-fired call at 2:30 a.m Sunday, according to Public Information Officer Mary Sood. Officers found all three victims when they arrived.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, the two deceased were Montrelle Dontae Johnson, 22, and Djuante Nyjuwan Dickerson, 23, both of Talladega.
Murphy said Johnson was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m in the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega. Dickerson was transported from Citizens to University of Alabama Birmingham, where he died in surgery 8:42 a.m. Both men died of apparent gunshot wounds.
Murphy said both bodies were sent to the state forensics lab in Montgomery for autopsy.
The third victim was still being treated for his injuries Sunday evening. Information on his condition was not available.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Dennis Undrae Swain Jr., 23, of Talladega, was arrested and charged with murder using a firearm Sunday. He was booked into jail at 3:12 p.m. and was being held without bond.
Sood could not, however, confirm that Swain had been charged with killing Johnson and Dickerson Sunday evening.
Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill said “We extend our prayers and condolences to the families and friends of these victims,” in a statement issued Sunday evening.