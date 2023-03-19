 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Two dead following shooting at Talladega Downs

A shooting incident in Talladega Downs early Sunday morning left two dead and one wounded. A suspect has been jailed on a charge of murder, yet no official confirmation was available Sunday evening that the individual is the suspect linked to the most recent homicides.

Talladega police were dispatched to Talladega Downs on a shots-fired call at 2:30 a.m Sunday, according to Public Information Officer Mary Sood. Officers found all three victims when they arrived.