Two charged with theft in taking of building supplies

Two Talladega men are facing felony theft charges after allegedly trying to steal more than $2,000 worth of building supplies.

Rager

Rager

Darrell Rager, 48 and James Randall Gurley, 40, have both been charged with theft of property in the first degree in connection with an incident Nov. 16 on Fort Lashley Avenue in Talladega.

Gurley

Gurley