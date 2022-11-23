Two charged with theft in taking of building supplies

Two Talladega men are facing felony theft charges after allegedly trying to steal more than $2,000 worth of building supplies.
Darrell Rager, 48 and James Randall Gurley, 40, have both been charged with theft of property in the first degree in connection with an incident Nov. 16 on Fort Lashley Avenue in Talladega.
The pair were caught by police with a satellite dish, several 2-inch-by-10-inch Rowan tower sections of galvanized pipe and mounting brackets for the pipe sections.
According to the property owner, Rager had permission to take the satellite dish, but not the pipe or mounting brackets.
The items other than the satellite dish were valued at more than $2,500, which is the cutoff for a first-degree theft of property charge in Alabama.
Bond for both men was set at $15,000 on the theft charge. Rager had an additional $6,000 bond for unrelated charges of public intoxication, drug possession and drug paraphernalia. Both remained in the Talladega County Metro Jail Wednesday afternoon.
Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.