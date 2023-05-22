 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two charged with burglary of warehouse

Two people have been charged with burglary in connection with losses at a mini-storage warehouse in southern Talladega in March.

Aljuan Elrico Datcher, 31, of Anniston and Jessica Rena Vanzant Benefield, 34, of Talladega, have each been charged with burglary in the third degree. Datcher was also charged with probation violation and also appears to have lost a bond he posted last year for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.