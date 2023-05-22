Two charged with burglary of warehouse

Two people have been charged with burglary in connection with losses at a mini-storage warehouse in southern Talladega in March.
Aljuan Elrico Datcher, 31, of Anniston and Jessica Rena Vanzant Benefield, 34, of Talladega, have each been charged with burglary in the third degree. Datcher was also charged with probation violation and also appears to have lost a bond he posted last year for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Benefield was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance the same day she was arrested, according to metro jail records.
Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs said both suspects were charged in connection with a break-in on Brannen Road March 13. Among the items reported stolen were a traffic signal, five pairs of shoes, rocking chairs, dolls, air mattresses, a tent, a cooler, a leather jacket and other clothing.
“They just took all kinds of stuff,” Tubbs said.
There were no witnesses to the actual break-in, but neighbors did report seeing a male and a female carrying random objects shortly afterward. When the neighbors confronted the pair, Datcher allegedly said that they were going to go bathe in the creek, Tubbs said.
The neighbors called the sheriff’s office, and investigators were eventually able to identify and obtain warrants for Datcher and Benefield, Tubbs said.
Datcher was arrested after being released from the Shelby County Jail on unrelated charges last month, Tubbs said.
Benefield was arrested on Middle Street in Bon Air on Tuesday. Her total bond was set at $17,500.
Datcher had a total bond of $14,500 on the burglary and drug charges, but was being held without bond on the probation revocation.
Both were still in jail Thursday evening.
Burglary in the third degree is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.