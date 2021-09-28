Two catalytic converters taken from car dealership on U.S. 280

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking into the theft of two catalytic converters from a car dealership on U.S. 280
According to Captain Mike Jones, the converters were stolen sometime between Thursday night and Monday morning. Both were taken from Fords.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no witnesses or suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on any of these cases should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigative division at 256-761-2141or leave an anonymous tip through www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.