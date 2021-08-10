Two-car wreck results in death of one, while three others are injured

A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 280 east of Childersburg on Monday night killed a Birmingham man and injured three other people, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. about five miles east of Childersburg. A 2021 Toyota Camry and a 2010 Huyandai Santa Fe appeared to have collided head-on.
Xin Qian Wang, 57, was a passenger in the Santa Fe, and was apparently not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
Long Qiu, 40, of Georgia, was driving the Santa Fe and was injured. Murphy said there was a third passenger in the backseat of the Santa Fe who was not injured.
The Camry was driven by a 16-year female, according to the ALEA report. She and a juvenile passenger were both transported to area hospitals as well. Their names were withheld because of their ages.
Murphy said it appeared that Camry had been driving on the wrong side of U.S. 280.
No further information was available Tuesday as the Alabama Highway Patrol continued to investigate.