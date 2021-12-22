Two burglaries: At least $3,000 in jewelry, iPad, PlayStation, Xbox taken from two residences

Talladega Police are investigating two recent residential burglaries, including one where the victim was sleeping while the break-in occurred.
The first incident occurred between Dec. 13 and 14 but was not reported until Dec. 17. The victim came home to her residence on Briarwood Drive on Dec. 14 and found the front door open, but initially did not notice anything missing. On further investigation, she found that at least $3,000 worth of jewelry had been taken. It was at this point she contacted police, according to the report.
The second incident took place between 10 p.m. Dec. 17 and 5 a.m. Dec. 18 at a residence on Shocco Springs Road. The victim said he was home at the time but was asleep.
The report lists damage to the victim’s front door frame valued at $100, and stolen property including an iPad valued at $500, an iPad case valued at $100, an Apple stylus valued at $100, a soundbar valued at $460, a Sony PlayStation 5 valued at $600, Xbox 1 games valued at $300, and an Xbox 1 controller valued at $60.
In another unrelated case, police are also investigating the theft of $1,400 cash from a residence on 18th Street, but this incident does not seem to involve forced entry and is being investigated as a theft rather than a burglary.
There are no suspects in any of these cases.
Anyone with information should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.