‘Twinadime,’ busy media star, still calls Sylacauga home

The Twinadime media empire is expanding across virtually all types of social media and live performance, and is continuing to grow even faster now.
For those who may not be aware, Twinadime is Catrina Spidell-Harrison, a native of Sylacauga who has managed to create numerous viral videos and recently completed a live tour of the southeastern United States. She has just published her second book, and has recently launched an online talk show filmed in an undisclosed location in her hometown.
“It seems like I’ve been doing things all over the world, but this is home,” she said. “My parents were Joe and Charlene Spidell. My father worked at the quarry, and mom was a stay-at-home mom.”
She got pregnant before finishing Sylacauga High School, but eventually got a diploma from James Madison High School online. Even before she started to develop an entertainment brand, however, she knew the importance of giving back to the community she came from. She founded Angels Who Care, a sitter service for elderly people. “It was very small, and run out of my house,” she said. The business is now shuttered, but caring for the elderly is still a priority, especially around the holidays.
“Kids are going to get Christmas presents,” she said. “There are a lot of people buying presents for poor children at Christmas time. But a lot of people don’t think about elderly people at Christmas time. They need love too.”
Her current trajectory started with a challenge video, which at first she chose to ignore.
“Finally, I decided to go ahead and do it, and then when I did, it went viral. So I kept doing them, and they kept going viral. I wanted to be able to motivate people, particularly plus sized ladies like myself. So I kept going.”
She said her early viral videos were discovered by a crew in Atlanta, who got her onto Facebook. And it was here that the empire building began.
Most of Twinadime’s videos feature one of three characters that she plays: Granny Dime, “a feisty old lady who still looks young and thinks young; Auntie Dime, who is cool with all her nieces and nephews and is there to bail out Granny when she needs it and Wendy Dime, who is kind of a special ed kid that’s based on me.”
Her continued success on social media platforms led to the publication of “Lost and Found,” her first book. Her second book, “Grandma Dimes Comedy Cookbook,” is out now as well, with both titles available on Amazon and other booksellers.
She spent much of the last 10 months on tour, performing close to home in Anniston and Dothan and hitting the road for stand-up and singing performances in Mississippi, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Texas and Louisiana. She appeared in a Jeter Jones music video, performed with comedians Kelly Kellz and Jordan Jackson, walked red carpets and was invited on stage by singer TK Soul.
Tour mates included Danny Mack, Felicia, E. Johnson, Charles Winston and Lamar. She even had an opportunity to share a stage with her old junior high school coach, Rocky White.
“I want to help build the south back up,” she said.
Now that she’s back home, she said she’s been doing a lot of cooking and working on Southern Ladies Table Talk,” a Facebook talk-show format that will be tackling a wide range of crucial issues.
“If you want me to talk about something, just inbox me or put a comment on Facebook,” she said. “We’ll be talking about real life events and situations. We’ll touch on everything from domestic violence to women’s empowerment to child custody issues. These are very serious topics, and I’ve been through a lot of them. But I want to keep it very positive, too. Like I said, I always want to try and motivate others.”
She will have a rotating panel including everyone from fellow celebrity Joe Robinson to her publicist, and new episodes will start appearing every Saturday via Facebook.
“I’m starting this small right now, but we’re looking to expand into something like Roku-TV or Truvee,” she said.
Her celebrity has boosted her self-confidence, which is something she very much wants to pass along, she said.
She is living in Sylacauga with her husband and four children. For more information on her life up to this point, she says, you will need to buy her books.