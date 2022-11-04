 Skip to main content
‘Twinadime,’ busy media star, still calls Sylacauga home

Courtesy photo

 Courtesy photo

The Twinadime media empire is expanding across virtually all types of social media and live performance, and is continuing to grow even faster now.

For those who may not be aware, Twinadime is Catrina Spidell-Harrison, a native of Sylacauga who has managed to create numerous viral videos and recently completed a live tour of the southeastern United States. She has just published her second book, and has recently launched an online talk show filmed in an undisclosed location in her hometown.