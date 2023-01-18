 Skip to main content
Turner remembered for his service to Lincoln, school board

‘A tremendous loss to the county school system’

M. J. Turner

Michael J. Turner

 Submitted photo

Friends and professional associates this week are mourning the passing of Michael J. Turner, recalling him as an excellent school board member and a man of great character, inspirational to many. 

Turner, of Lincoln, died this past Friday at the age of 73.