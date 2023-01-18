Turner remembered for his service to Lincoln, school board

Friends and professional associates this week are mourning the passing of Michael J. Turner, recalling him as an excellent school board member and a man of great character, inspirational to many.
Turner, of Lincoln, died this past Friday at the age of 73.
A graveside service will be held in his honor at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, at Blue Eye Baptist Cemetery with Ava Rozelle officiating. The family will receive friends at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Mr. Turner graduated from Lincoln High School in 1967 and attended Jacksonville State University. He and his wife Connie owned and operated Calhoun Campers together for over 40 years. He was currently serving his 18th year as a member of the Talladega County Board of Education, and was an active member of the Lincoln Booster Club. He loved the Golden Bears.
Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said Turner’s passing “is a tremendous loss to the county school system. He was an outstanding board member, and was just recently named all-state by the Alabama Association of School Boards. He served the entire county, but he always had a specific interest in Lincoln schools, where he graduated. He spent many hours as a volunteer, working with the booster club, working the concession stand. He was beloved and respected, a good community person who enjoyed service and the opportunity to give back to the system.”
Lacey added that the board will likely have a further recognition of his service during its next regular meeting Jan. 30.
Talladega County Commissioner Darrell Ingram said he had known Turner his whole life. “He was five years older than me, but when I was growing up, he was my hero, my idol … I can remember my dad taking me to watch him play basketball at Eastaboga. When we were at Lincoln High School, he was the quarterback, and I wanted to be just like him. When I had the opportunity to follow in his footsteps at quarterback, I really wanted to be able to wear his number, but somebody had already taken it. He graduated and went on to JSU, and I followed him there, too. He was always a great supporter of youth sports in Lincoln, and he was always a mentor to young people coming up behind him, including me. He was a Golden Bear through and through. There are just not enough people of his quality and character. He was a great example.”
Board member Johnny Ponder said he had known Turner since high school, when Turner was at Lincoln and he was at Munford. He also served on the board with him longer than any of the other board members had.
Ponder said Turner was “one of the best board members I ever had the privilege of serving with. He had the kids in the county system, and especially the kids in Lincoln’s interests at heart in everything he did. He was the perfect person to work with on any project, whether it was in Lincoln, at Comer or in Childersburg. He was always fair in his decisions.”
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said “Mike was one of those people you just don’t forget. The way he lived his life, his attitude, his character were all things to be admired. He wanted to help others, to share the benefit of his experience, and that showed in his interest in the schools and his delight in service. There are lots of pieces that make up a life. His was a great example.”
Currently County Board chair Susan Shaw is the newest member to serve with Turner. “He was the board chairman when I first came on, and he led us very well and was always easy to work with, very personable. The way he donated so many years of life to the students was and is an inspiration to me. I will miss him so much, and I know he will be missed in the community also.”
Turner is proceeded in death by his parents, Alfred J. and Frances C. Turner, and a brother, Don A. Turner Sr.
He is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Connie, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Donald Turner, Chris Turner, Chip Turner, Jimmy Edwards and Charlie Camp will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Craig Memorial Methodist Church, PO Box 86, Eastaboga, Ala., 36260.
Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega is directing the service.