Tuesday's vote: Kilgore rolls to victory in Republican sheriff primary

TALLADEGA — The numbers in Talladega County largely echoed the statewide totals in Tuesday’s primary election.
In one of the few purely local races on the ballot, incumbent Republican Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore handily defeated challenger David Latimer, 6,900 to 1,904, carrying 78.37 percent of the vote. Kilgore will face democrat DeMarco Willis in the general election in November. Willis was unopposed in the primary.
“I’m grateful for all the support,” Kilgore said Tuesday after the results were in. “I want to thank all my friends who showed their support, and gave me the opportunity to be on the ballot in November, and hopefully to serve the citizens of this county for four more years. To say this has been an interesting campaign would be an understatement, but I am happy with the results.”
St. Clair County’s Marie Manning appears to have won a seat on the state Board of Education representing District 6. In Talladega County, Manning bested Priscilla Yother 4,329 to 1,466, just under three quarters. Districtwide, Manning did even better, carrying just over 76 percent of the vote as of about 10 p.m.
There were also two Talladega County seats in the state Senate up for grabs this time, in districts 11 and 12.
Based on the Talladega County numbers, it appears that Lance Bell will be the senator for district 11, after handily defeating Michael J. Wright in the GOP primary. There is not a democratic candidate in the race.
In District 12, again based on the Talladega County returns, Wendy Ghee Draper appears to have narrowly avoided a runoff with 50.63 percent of the vote. Draper will now square off against democrat Danny McCullars, who was unopposed in his primary.
Based on Talladega County and statewide numbers from AL.com, incumbent Governor Kay Ivey appears to have bested a nine candidate field without a runoff. In Talladega County, Ivey won 4,968 votes or 54.4 percent of the total. Statewide, she did even better, carrying 56.7 percent of the vote with about 35 percent of all precincts reporting.
On the democratic side, there will be a run-off in June between Yolanda Rochelle Flowers and Malika Sanders Fortier, with the totals in Talladega County again mirroring the state.Flowers carried 36.32 percent of the vote in Talladega to Fortier’s 37.8; statewide, Flowers earned about 35 percent of the vote to Fortier’s 30 percent.
In the race to succeed Sen. Richard Shelby, republicans Katie Britt and Mo Brooks will move into a runoff to see who will face off against Will Boyd in the general election in November.
Locally, Britt bested Brooks by 3,686 to 2,558, or 40.82 percent to 28.33 percent. Brooks was just barely edged by third-place candidate Mike Durant in Talladega, with Durant winning 2,529 votes.
Statewide, Britt won by an even larger margin over Brooks, but was still not able to pass 50 percent in a six candidate field.
Boyd won a three candidate race for the democratic nomination without a runoff, earning 71.38 of the democratic vote in Talladega County.
Other than local committee seats, there were no other contested democratic races on the ballot in Talladega County.
In the race for Alabama’s third Congressional District, incumbent Mike Rogers easily defeated republican challenger Michael T. Joiner, 7,500 to 1,303, or 85.2 percent of the vote.
Rogers won about 81 percent of the overall vote throughout the district. He will face democrat Lin Veasey, who was unopposed, in November.
Attorney General Steve Marshall may have had the easiest night of any candidate, carrying a whopping 92 percent of the vote in Talladega County against challenger Harry Bartletett Still III.
The rest of the numbers below are for Talladega County only, and may not reflect statewide numbers, which were still being tabulated as this goes to press.
For state Supreme Court Place 5, Debra Jones had the edge over Greg Cook by 4,769 to 3,762 or 55.9 percent.
Jim Zeigler seemed to have the edge in the Secretary of State race, with 53.1 percent. The race to replace Zeigler as state auditor appears headed for a runoff, with Stan Cooke and Andrew Sorrell the top two vote-getters in Talladega County.