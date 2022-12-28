Tuesday third day waterless for many Talladegans

Many Talladega residents endured their third day with no running water Tuesday.
The city began providing free water to residents who have been without since Christmas Day, while city crews and contractors fanned out over the city attempting to locate and repair burst pipes and fire hydrants. As of late Tuesday afternoon, there was still no official word when service would be fully restored.
“Beginning at 3 p.m. today (Tuesday), citizens from affected areas may fill up water jugs at the recycling center at 409 Battle Street West,” according to an announcement issued by the city Tuesday afternoon. This service will be available 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily while water is still out in their homes, and those seeking water are asked to bring a container and a form of ID or a water bill.
Cases of water will be given out at Wedhakee Mill from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (Wednesday), according to the announcement.
City residents may also use the showers at the Spring Street Recreation Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday. Proof of residence is required.
Outages are being reported all over the city and surrounding areas.
Currently affected areas include Forest Hills, Woolfolk Road, Geneva Road, Ashland Highway (including Talladega High School), Waldo Area, Marble Quarry Road, Cherrywood Lane, Mt. Olive, Black Snake Road, Ironaton area, Grogan Road, Whitson Road and Stockdale Road.
Similar issues were reported with the Talladega County Water System, which serves a fairly small area north of Renfroe Road, roughly between Stemley Bridge Road and Old Lincoln Highway.
Residents began reporting a loss of pressure or loss of water altogether Christmas Day. A post on the city’s social media accounts Christmas Day read, “Due to the abnormally severe cold weather causing multiple frozen pipes to burst and creating leaks, along with the severe demand on power lines causing a water supply well to shut down, several residences have been experiencing low water pressure. The city staff, hired contractors, and other assistants are working diligently to repair the leaking mains as quickly as possible.”
An updated post added “after working all evening on the installation of a generator to maintain power to the well, it has now been restored to service and the transfer of the additional water back to the system has resumed. If you are experiencing low water pressure or loss of water, please check your plumbing and service lines for frozen pipes or leaks. If a leak is encountered on the customer side of the meter, please call for assistance in turning off the service at the meter if your line is not equipped with a cutoff.
City residents were told Tuesday that the National Weather Service had ended the hard freeze advisory and that it was no longer necessary to keep water pipes dripping. City residents were also asked to avoid doing laundry or anything else that uses water that can be avoided for the time being.
Talladega County Emergency Management Agency and the city of Talladega are both asking residents to boil water before drinking it or using it to cook, brush teeth, wash hands or dishes or ingest it any way.
The first night of the basketball tournament hosted by Talladega High School was moved to Talladega College Monday night; the balance of the tournament was canceled. A dedication ceremony for the recently renovated basketball courts at the high school has been postponed until the water has been restored, according to City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee.
The lack of water in the lines, hydrants and reserve tanks should not be an issue for firefighters. According to Talladega Fire Chief Danny Warwick, when responding to a structure fire, “we carry 3,000 gallons of water with us. If we need more, we can rely on support from the volunteer departments and their tankers, or from Lincoln, Sylacauga or Childersburg. And we still have water at the station right now, so we should be able to handle any structure fire that we might have to deal with.”
He said firefighters did respond to a couple of structure fires in town over the holiday weekend, but details were not available Tuesday.
Talladega was not the only city who’s water system was tried by the bitter holiday cold. According to AL.com, Selma was facing a similar crisis as early as Sunday, and burst pipes caused flooding issues at nursing home in Gardendale and the basement of the Alabama State House in Montgomery. Much of Tallapoosa County was dry, as was the Marbury Water System in Autauga County. The state Department of Corrections reported flooding from burst pipes in state prisons as well.
Jackson, Miss., was also reporting burst mains and was still under a boiling advisor Tuesday.
People who need transportation or assistance in securing water may contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4162 or the Talladega Water Department at 256-362-4439.