Trunk or Treat to hit Talladega on Oct. 29

Trunk or Treat on the Square in Talladega

Trunk or Treat on the Square in Talladega in 2016.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Trunk or Treat on the square is back this year, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 around Talladega’s historic courthouse square.

Businesses throughout the city are invited to participate and encouraged to decorate their car trunks or tables and bring lots of store-bought, individually wrapped candy. Following Trunk or Treat, there will be a movie to be announced at the Ritz Theater, starting at 7:15 p.m.