Trunk or Treat to hit Talladega on Oct. 29

Trunk or Treat on the square is back this year, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 around Talladega’s historic courthouse square.
Businesses throughout the city are invited to participate and encouraged to decorate their car trunks or tables and bring lots of store-bought, individually wrapped candy. Following Trunk or Treat, there will be a movie to be announced at the Ritz Theater, starting at 7:15 p.m.
“Every year, (we) host Halloween activities for children and families in the community. For the past two years, we have hosted trunk or treats and given the entire community an opportunity to to be involved and give out candy,” Parks and Recreation Director Summer Ammons said.
Added City Manager Seddrick Hill: “Businesses and organizations throughout the city have expressed their excitement about Trunk or Treat on the Square. This is a community wide event and a great opportunity to have fun, promote your business or organization and bring joy to children in our city.”
For more information or to register, call the Spring Street Recreation Center at 256-362-0514.
The official observance of Halloween in the city will be Oct. 31, which is a Monday.