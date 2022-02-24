Truck turns over near water treatment plant, driver goes to hospital

Talladega Firefighters and Police responded to a one-vehicle accident Thursday morning that sent the driver to the hospital.
According to Fire Chief Danny Warwick, the accident happened on Alabama 21 at the Talladega Water Treatment Plant. Water department employees reported they saw someone coming out of the nearby creek waving at them, and they called 911.
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 10:30 a.m.
The driver appears to have lost control of his vehicle, hit a guard rail and then turned over into the creek, Warwick said.
The driver was subsequently transported to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega by North Star Ambulance. Information on his condition was not readily available Thursday afternoon.
The causes of the accident are still under investigation.