Truck rolls over on I-20 early Tuesday, brings traffic to a standstill

LINCOLN — A traffic accident early Tuesday morning left I-20 at a standstill during commuter hours.
Lincoln Fire Captain Joshua Vincent said the Lincoln Fire Department received a call at 12:34 a.m. of a tractor trailer that has rolled over on its side near Exit 165 off the westbound lanes of Interstate 20.
“Our first unit arrived at 12:37 a.m. to find a tractor trailer off the side of the interstate laying on its side,” Vincent said.
He said both occupants of the tractor trailer were checked by our medics, but they denied they were injured and were not transported to the hospital. He said there was no fire, nor Haz-Mat leak involved in the incident. Vincent said Linocoln’s crews returned to service just before 1 a.m. leaving the scene with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Alabama Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Justin O’Neal said traffic congestion was caused by efforts to remove the truck from the side of I-20.
Vincent said the truck was loaded with solar panels. He said the trailer had to be offloaded before it could be moved.
ALEA is investigating the cause of the accident.