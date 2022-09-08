Trio of Talladega College housekeepers allege in suit they were groped by 'work release inmate'

The three Talladega College housekeepers who recently filed a federal lawsuit against the school allege, among other things, that they were groped and subjected to a barrage of inappropriate comments and suggestions from what the suit refers to as a “work release inmate” from the Childersburg Work Camp.
The inmate, Maurice Sampleton, was convicted of shooting a woman to death in Jefferson County in 1999 and is serving a life sentence in prison. The Daily Home asked the state Department of Corrections why someone serving a life sentence for a violent crime was assigned to a work release program last week, but did not get a response until Wednesday afternoon.
That response, which was unsigned, said, “Inmate Maurice Sampleton is serving a life sentence for murder out of Jefferson County. He was removed from his work detail at Talladega College on Aug. 23 2022, and returned to custody at Childersburg Work Release/Community Work Center, and subsequently relocated to Limestone Correctional Facility. Sampleton’s current classification is minimum out, but he is now pending reclassification for an increase in custody.”
The response goes on to say, “The Alabama Department of Corrections makes classification decisions based on an established set of criteria. Sampleton met the criteria of being within three years of his parole date and has a clear disciplinary history and this resulted in his classification as a minimum out inmate, which permitted him to be housed at Childersburg. It is important to note that inmate Sampleton was not assigned to work release. He is not eligible for work release due to the nature of his conviction. Inmates housed at Childersburg may work in the community but must remain in uniform and are supervised at approved work details.”
The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the incident involving inmate Sampleton, according to the response.
The issue of violent felons working in the community has come up in Talladega before, most recently in early 2020 when a convicted murderer escaped from the work camp. At that time, a DoC spokeswoman said, “It is important to draw several clear distinctions, as this topic seems to be a significant point of confusion. DOC's work release program and work center programs are not the same thing. … Work release inmates are eligible to work for private, civilian businesses in the community after thorough and careful vetting. These inmates wear street clothes that any normal civilian would wear to work, and work for a prevailing wage.”
Inmates who are convicted of murder or an adult sex offense or is sentenced to life without parole or consecutive life sentences are not eligible for work release.
These felons are eligible for the work center program, which is altogether different.
“These inmates are required to wear white inmate clothing and are eligible for local or state government entities," the spokeswoman said. "These inmates are not paid a prevailing wage..”
According to Artur Davis, who is representing the housekeepers, the distinction is not really important.
“It was my clients’ understanding that these were work release inmates,” Davis said. “Correctional facilities do loan out inmates to campus environments, and these ladies were subject to constant harassment, physical assault and regular unwanted sexual attention. And the administration stood silent while this was happening on campus.”
Davis added that Sampleton was “effectively unsupervised. And a violent, unsupervised inmate is a provision of a dangerous situation. My clients complained regularly about the hostile environment. They were aware of it.”
In the suit, the women say they complained to their supervisor, and to her supervisor, about Sampleton’s conduct, but nothing was ever done. On one occasion, the women were told to “take up with HR.”
When they did “take it up with HR,” they say that the school’s Title IX coordinator was never contacted, and they were never told they had the right to contact the Title IX coordinator themselves.
According to the suit, one of the housekeepers sent a series of emails to HR complaining both about Sampleton and other issues and was told she needed “to stop griping about her job and stop sending email complaints.
“Rhoden told her that she needed to stop griping about her job and to stop sending her email complaints,” the suit alleges. Williams said she began noticing discrepancies on her paycheck after contacting Rhoden.
In July, the same housekeeper who contacted HR made what she thought was an anonymous complaint about Sampleton to the state Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Corrections. Later that same month, a corrections officer from the Childersburg Work Center questioned her and took Sampleton back into custody.
The same day, this housekeeper was placed on paid administrative leave.