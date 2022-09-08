 Skip to main content
Trio of Talladega College housekeepers allege in suit they were groped by 'work release inmate'

TALLADEGA COLLEGE U.S. News and World Report7-bc.jpg

A scene from the Talladega College campus, September 2019.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The three Talladega College housekeepers who recently filed a federal lawsuit against the school allege, among other things, that they were groped and subjected to a barrage of inappropriate comments and suggestions from what the suit refers to as a “work release inmate” from the Childersburg Work Camp.

The inmate, Maurice Sampleton, was convicted of shooting a woman to death in Jefferson County in 1999 and is serving a life sentence in prison. The Daily Home asked the state Department of Corrections why someone serving a life sentence for a violent crime was assigned to a work release program last week, but did not get a response until Wednesday afternoon.