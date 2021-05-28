Trio of people are honored by Sylacauga City Schools Foundation

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation honored three people with awards for their work with the school system.
The three coveted Joseph B. Morton Excellence in Education Awards were created by the Foundation in 1996 to honor Dr. Joe Morton, who had left the school system in 1995 as superintendent to become the Alabama State Superintendent.
According to the Foundation, an excellent school system cannot be excellent without great educators, support personnel, and volunteers. This year’s recipients for these three awards are:
Educator of the Year: Amethyst Vineyard
Support Personnel of the Year: Rita Ingram
Volunteer of the Year: Antonio Langham
The sole purpose and mission of the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation is to enrich the quality of education for students by providing financial support to classroom teachers and programs. After grant presentations on May 26, the Foundation will have awarded 1,028 grants totaling $1,321,752.09 since 1989.
This year's foundation had 34 grant requests and all 34 requests will be filled through either the Foundation, the Board of Education, or Career and Technical Education. The total amount awarded is $53,023.59.
According to Carol Sprayberry, executive director of the Foundation, if you wish to support these teachers and students, there are several ways for the community of Sylacauga to contribute: memorials and honorariums, purchasing a paver/marble through the Aggie Walk Brick Campaign, being a corporate sponsor for our annual 5K/10K Run, and supporting a pending or new Chair.
“If you are interested in making a difference in the success of the students of Sylacauga City Schools, you may mail contributions to the attention of Carol Sprayberry, Executive Director, 43 North Broadway, Sylacauga, AL 35150. You can also check out our website: www.scsfoundation.net or visit us on Facebook: Sylacauga City Schools Foundation,” she said.