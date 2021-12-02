Trio of CACC students receive scholarships related to auto manufacturing

Three students at Central Alabama Community College have been awarded scholarships to pursue technical education certificates or associates degrees in fields related to the automotive manufacturing industry.
The recipients are James Stephen West, studying automated manufacturing; Jerry Nathaniel Miller, machine shop and tool technology; and William Marquis Wilson, industrial maintenance technology. Each scholarship covers up to $3,600 of tuition, fees and books associated with the approved program of study. The scholarship is awarded by the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association, in partnership with the Alabama Community College System.
“I am very proud of these three young men on receiving a scholarship through AAMA,” CACC President Jeff Lynn said. “There are numerous jobs available right now in the automotive industry here in the state of Alabama.
"We are fortunate to have strong technical programs at CACC, led by outstanding faculty, that prepare these students for these high demand, high wage jobs. Upon completion of their certificate or degree, these students will have the opportunity to work as highly skilled professionals at one of the many automotive plants in our state.”