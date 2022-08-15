 Skip to main content
Trio charges with drug trafficking in two separate incidents

An Oxford couple and a Talladega woman were charged with drug trafficking in two different incidents Friday.

Dillion Wayne Grizzard

According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, Dillion Wayne Grizzard, 27 and Brandy Michelle Fulmer, 26, were in a vehicle with two children, an infant and a 2-year-old, when they were pulled over by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies in Munford for failure to signal a turn.

Brandy Michelle Fulmer
Ashley Nichole Elkins