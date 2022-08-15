Trio charges with drug trafficking in two separate incidents

An Oxford couple and a Talladega woman were charged with drug trafficking in two different incidents Friday.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, Dillion Wayne Grizzard, 27 and Brandy Michelle Fulmer, 26, were in a vehicle with two children, an infant and a 2-year-old, when they were pulled over by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies in Munford for failure to signal a turn.
Roberson said both adults appeared nervous when the deputy approached the car, and Grizzard allegedly tried to push something under the seat of the vehicle. When questioned, Grizzard said the vehicle belonged to the father of the two children, and he did not know what all was in it.
Fulmer gave consent to search the vehicle, Roberson said. Among the items recovered inside the vehicle were approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine, a purple bag containing syringes, multiple smaller bags with what appeared to be methamphetamine residue, two syringes filled with a brown liquid and a flowered fanny pack containing a bag of suspected methamphetamine.
Roberson said Grizzard and Fulmer both blamed each other for the drugs, and were both arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The children were turned over to the Talladega County Department of Human Resources, who placed them with a family member.
Bond was set at $31,000 apiece, Roberson said. Both Grizzard and Fulmer remained in the Talladega County Metro Jail as of Monday afternoon, according to the online jail roster.
Ashley Nicole Elkins, 37, of Talladega, was also arrested Friday, Roberson said. Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to Elkins’ residence on Stemley Bridge Road early Friday morning, where they found her unconscious in a car.
A male subject, who apparently had outstanding warrants in St. Clair County, told deputies that he had been visiting when he saw her starting to pass out in the back of the car. North Star Ambulance was called, and paramedics administered Narcan to reverse the effects of an apparent overdose.
A bag of white powder was recovered inside the car. Roberson said Elkins told paramedics that she had overdosed on heroin, but the bag recovered actually contained about a gram and a half of Fentanyl, an extremely potent synthetic painkiller.
Elkins was eventually arrested for trafficking in Fentanyl, Roberson said. Bond was set at $30,000, but Elkins was also out on probation stemming from several drug arrests and was revoked.
Drug trafficking is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 12 months in a county jail.